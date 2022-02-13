Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bonagee, Cockhill, Maiden City & Monaghan United advance in North West of Ulster Cup

There were wins for Bonagee United, Cockhill Celtic, Maiden City and Monaghan United in the North West of Ulster Intermediate Cup Quarter Finals at the weekend.

Bonagee United sealed their Semi Final spot with a 2-0 win over Newbuildings with goals coming from Jack Parke and Michael Funston.

Cockhill Celtic cruised into the next round, beating Ardstraw 5-0, Adam Duffy, James Bradley and Oisin McColgan all fired in one each with Oisin McMenamin hitting a double.

Finn Harps U21s bowed out after they were beaten 5-0 by Maiden City, while Monaghan United beat Strabane Athletic on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

 

