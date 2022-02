Donegal made it back to back wins in the National Hurling league with a 1-19 to 2-14 win away at Sligo.

Man of the Match, Ronan McDermott’s goal early in the game helped Mickey McCann’s side leave with the victory.

Donegal ended the game with 13 players after Sean McVeigh and Declan Coulter were sent off.

Tom Comack and Colm Breathnach report for Highland Radio Sport…