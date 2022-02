Derry City goalkeeper Fintan Doherty kept a clean sheet as Ireland U17’s claimed a 1-0 victory over Belgium in Spain on Saturday afternoon.

A second-half Rocco Vata strike earned Ireland the victory.

The win follows Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Belgium and is the perfect preparation for Colin O’Brien’s team ahead of next month’s UEFA Under-17 European Championship Elite Round qualifiers where they face Portugal, Finland and Bulgaria.