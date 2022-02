Gardai are carrying out a number of searches in Co. Sligo today as part of the investigation into an aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland.

The 73-year-old remains on life support in hospital after being viciously attacked by three masked men in his home in Skreen on January 18th.

Gardai say they’re following specific lines of enquiry into the attack.

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor says locations of interest are being searched today: