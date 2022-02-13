Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inishowen Football League Results 13/02/2022

Buncrana Credit Union Cup Quarter finals 2pm

Illies Celtic 3 v 1Moville Celtic

Culdaff FC 0 v 4 Glengad United

Gleneely Colts 0 v 5 Aileach FC

Greencastle FC 2 v 0 Cockhill Youths

Jackie Crossan Premier Division 2pm

Carn FC 1 v 3 Buncrana Hearts

Strand Hotel Division One

Clonmany Res 1 v 2 Aileach Res    *Aileach win league title

Dunree United 1 v 2 QPS

Inishowen Engineering Division Two A

Rasheney FC 4 v 2 Buncrana Res

Carrowmena FC 1 v 0 Carn Res

Inishowen Engineering Division Two B

Culdaff Res 1 v 2 Clonmany Youths

Moville Res 6 v 1 Rasheney Res

Aileach Youth 4 v 1 Dunree Res

