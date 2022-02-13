Inishowen Football League Results 13/02/2022

Buncrana Credit Union Cup Quarter finals 2pm
Illies Celtic 3 v 1Moville Celtic
Culdaff FC 0 v 4 Glengad United
Gleneely Colts 0 v 5 Aileach FC
Greencastle FC 2 v 0 Cockhill Youths
Jackie Crossan Premier Division 2pm
Carn FC 1 v 3 Buncrana Hearts
Strand Hotel Division One
Clonmany Res 1 v 2 Aileach Res *Aileach win league title
Dunree United 1 v 2 QPS
Inishowen Engineering Division Two A
Rasheney FC 4 v 2 Buncrana Res
Carrowmena FC 1 v 0 Carn Res
Inishowen Engineering Division Two B
Culdaff Res 1 v 2 Clonmany Youths
Moville Res 6 v 1 Rasheney Res
Aileach Youth 4 v 1 Dunree Res