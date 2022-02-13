Irish hospitals paid out almost €1 billion in compensation since 2018

Hospitals paid out close to a billion euro in compensation in the past four years, following personal injury claims.

Figures released to Cork East TD Sean Sherlock under a parliamentary question show the seven hospital groups paid over 215 million euro each year since 2018.

The biggest awards were in the South-SouthWest Hospital Group, which paid out 287 million euro in damages in the four year period.

It was also found the Saolta Hospital Group, which manages hospitals in the North-West, paid out the most to patients exposed to “physical, biological and chemical hazards” as well as infections in hospital – a sum totalling 5.1 million euro.

The single biggest award nationally was 30 million euro to a child who has cerebral palsy as a result of injuries he suffered during birth at Portiuncula University Hospital in Galway.