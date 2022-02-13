Over €100,000 raised by 81-year-old Donegal man’s swims around Ireland

Over €100,000 has been raised for charity by an 81-year-old Donegal man, who completed series of swims around the island of Ireland yesterday.

Paddy Conaghan, originally from Arranmore Island, set out on his journey in December aiming to swim at as many beaches and piers across Ireland as he could in aid of Gemma’s Legacy of Hope, a charity counselling service based in Burtonport.

Yesterday he completed his journey, and after hundreds of individual swims, he arrived back to a hero’s welcome on Arranmore.

You can still donate to the Ducking & Diving around Ireland for Gemma’s Legacy of Hope GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ducking-driving-for-gemmas-legacy-of-hope