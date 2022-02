Sinn Fein remains the most popular political party in the country according to a new poll.

The Sunday Times has the opposition group on 34 percent, nine points clear of Fianna Fail on 25.

Fine Gael is the third largest with 20 percent which has fallen by 2 since the last poll.

Sunday Times Political Editor Stephen O’Brien, says the fact the survey was conducted shortly after the recent re-opening announcement could be significant: