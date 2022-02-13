Succesful weekend for Donegal athletes

Roisin Flanagan set a new Ulster indoor record on the early hours of Saturday morning where she ran 15 minutes 36.05 seconds to finish seventh in the 5000 metres indoor event held in Boston.

Flanagan’s time also makes her the fourth in the all-time Irish list.

Donegal’s John Kelly claimed gold in a Shot Put event in Sweden on Saturday evening.

Kelly, who has just returned to action after being out for 18 months due to injury, threw 18.22 metres.

Meanwhile in Spain on Sunday, Brendan Boyce finished twelfth in the 20km race in Pamplona with a time of 1 hour 27 minutes 13 seconds.

Catherine McDevitt of Letterkenny AC was in action in Scotland where she won both the 60m and the 200m, running 26.75 seconds in the 200m.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…