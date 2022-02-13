Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Finn Harps Preview – Ollie Horgan, Barry McNamee, Yoyo Mahdy & Conor Tourish

Finn Harps kick start the new Premier Division campaign next Friday night at home to Drogheda United.

There has been wholesale changes to the Harps squad as they target keeping their top flight status once again.

Manager Ollie Horgan has recruited around ten new faces while also keeping some key players.

Highland’s Finn Harps commentator Diarmaid Doherty has been looking ahead to the season with Harps Manager Ollie Horgan, Ramelton man Barry McNamee and new signings Yoyo Magdy and Conor Tourish:

Watch interviews below:

Finn Harps v Drogheda United in the Premier Division will be LIVE on Highland next Friday 18th February with Diarmaid Doherty & Declan Boyle in association with B&S Credit Union, Main Street, Ballybofey.

