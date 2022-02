There were wins for Derry and Tyrone in the National Hurling League on Sunday afternoon.

Derry claimed a 2-24 to 0-12 win away at Wicklow, the win is their second in as many games in the league.

Meanwhile, Tyrone eased to a 4-29 to 0-07 victory over Warwickshire, Aidy Kelly scoring two of the Red Hands four goals.