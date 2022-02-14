Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ann Kelly appointed Harps Coummity Officier

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Well known Finn Harps volunteer Ann Kelly has been appointed as the club’s Community Officer.

The voluntary role has been created as part of the FAI’s “More Than A Club” programme and Ann will have responsibility for growing relationships with local community groups, clubs, charities and working with the board to ensure that younger supporters enjoy a positive match night experience. Following the launch of the €5 season ticket for primary school children Ann and her team will plan competitions and enjoyable projects aimed at building a genuine and long term connection between the club and Harps’ newest fans.

In addition to managing the supporters club shop with Kieran Crawford Ann has been the friendly face who welcomes match night mascots and flag bearers to Finn Park. Ann says “I am delighted to be taking on this role as I know Finn Harps can bring huge enjoyment and a real sense of community to young people and members of community groups. In addition to being a successful fundraising venture, last year’s partnership with Donegal Down Syndrome gave everyone involved a real sense of belonging during the very difficult lockdown period. I am looking forward to inviting many different groups & people to experience the magic of match night at Finn Park. “

Finn Harps director Aidan McNelis said “Ann was the obvious choice for this role so we are delighted she has accepted our offer to take it on. As a fan owned club, a sense of community is central to everything we do, so we are looking forward to working with Ann to make sure everyone feels part of the Finn Harps FC. It was fantastic to see so many young people at our final match last year and we look forward to helping Ann build on the great progress getting young people engaged with the club.“

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste wants protocol issues resolved before Assembly election

14 February 2022
Seán and wife Mary
News

Work hybrid and live smart in Ardara, that’s what one Dubliner is doing

14 February 2022
Speeding
News

Multiple fixed charge penalty notices handed out by Gardai over the weekend

14 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tanaiste wants protocol issues resolved before Assembly election

14 February 2022
Seán and wife Mary
News

Work hybrid and live smart in Ardara, that’s what one Dubliner is doing

14 February 2022
Speeding
News

Multiple fixed charge penalty notices handed out by Gardai over the weekend

14 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 February 2022
wind warning
News, Top Stories

Wind warning issued for Donegal on Wednesday

14 February 2022
andrew burns appeal
News, Top Stories

Gardai issue new appeal in Andrew Burns murder investigation

14 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube