The LYIT men’s soccer team are safely into the quarter finals of the CUFL Cup after beating MTU Cork 4-0 at the AUL Complex in Dublin.

Following on from his hat-trick last week in the league semi final, Pat Loughrey was the hero again bagging all four goals for the Letterkenny college.

Loughrey had his side 3-0 up at half time.

The LYIT will play Sligo IT in the last 8 on Thursday at the Port Road campus.