Stormont ministers unanimously support easing of Covid restrictions

Stormont ministers have given their “unanimous support” to health minister Robin Swann to ease Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann, who has himself tested positive for the virus was advised last week on the potential legal complications of replacing regulations with guidance, without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

The present Covid regulations in the North are not due to expire until March 24th.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said Mr Swann had a “big job ahead” of him, but expects an announcement imminently on the easing of restrictions:

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

14 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Monday February 14th

14 February 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

7,103 new cases of Covid-19

14 February 2022
Danielle McLoughlin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Danielle McLaughlin trial to come before new fast-track special court

14 February 2022
