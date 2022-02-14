Stormont ministers unanimously support easing of Covid restrictions

Stormont ministers have given their “unanimous support” to health minister Robin Swann to ease Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann, who has himself tested positive for the virus was advised last week on the potential legal complications of replacing regulations with guidance, without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

The present Covid regulations in the North are not due to expire until March 24th.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said Mr Swann had a “big job ahead” of him, but expects an announcement imminently on the easing of restrictions: