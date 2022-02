The latest meeting of Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee has heard there is a shortage of young people entering the fishing fleet.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, who attended the online meeting agreed, saying it’s a rewarding life, but a hard life.

Arranmore native Jerry Early told the meeting there is concern among the local fishing community that there’s not enough of an uptake from the next generation:

He believes more can be done to make it more rewarding………..