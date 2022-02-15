Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Contract signed to upgrade Killybegs water treatment plant

A construction contract has been signed to upgrade the Killybegs Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water is investing €13 million in the project which will support economic, social development and tourism in the area while reducing the risk of supply interruptions and ensuring compliance with EU Drinking Water Regulations.

The works being carried out by EPS are expected to commence in the coming months and will take approximately 24 months to complete.

John McElwaine, Asset Delivery Regional Lead with Irish Water, says the project will involve an upgrade to the water treatment plant at the existing Killybegs site, as well as provision of sludge treatment facilities.

