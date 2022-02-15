Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urge public to take care with severe weather on the way

Donegal County Council is urging people to take extra care over the next few days on foot of severe weather warnings issued by Met Éireann.

Storm Dudley is to hit the North West tomorrow while Storm Eunice is expected to bring further disruption on Friday.

An Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal tomorrow, as Storm Dudley is expected to bring damaging wind gusts of around 130km/h along exposed coasts.

Dangerous conditions are also expected at sea as strong winds in combination with high tides will lead to large coastal waves and some coastal flooding.

A status Orange Marine warning is in place as westerly winds may reach storm force 10 on coastal waters.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving with the potential for localised spot flooding.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice progresses.

All Council services remain in a state of readiness.

