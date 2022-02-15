Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA questions HSE’s fitness as a registered provider of centres for people with disabilities in the NW

The HSE’s fitness as a registered provider of centres for people with disabilities in the North West has been questioned by HIQA, the Health Information and Quality Authority.

RTE is reporting that renewed concern was expressed by HIQA about the HSE’s management of its services in the Northwest area, two months after the partial publication of the Brandon Report which putlined abuse of fellow residents by a person in Ard Greine Court and the Sean O’Hare Unit in Stranorlar.

The latest concern relates to the online behaviour of a resident described as “very serious”.

Minister of State with Responsibility for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte told RTE today she would like there to be an independent review into the CHO 1 Northwest region as there is a pattern of failure in the region to protect the service user and the wider disability community.

