The main Letterkenny to Lifford road will be closed this evening at Mondooey Lower to facilitate the removal of a lorry.

The lorry went off the road earlier today.

The road will be closed from approx. 6pm to 9pm this evening at the Drumoghill to Galdonagh Junction with diversions in place via Galdonagh and Drumoghill.

All HGVs are advised to divert via the N14.