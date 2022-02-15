Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Locals must be involved in Oldtown speeding discussions – Coyle

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council is being urged to install safety measures at whats been branded a ‘deathtrap’ in Letterkenny, and to involve local residents and businesses in the process.

There’s said to be ongoing speeding issues at Oldtown with residents and business owners continually voicing concerns.

The Council says it will explore short term measures, as well as pursuing long term measures through the Active Travel process.

Cllr Donal Coyle says those affected know best and need to be brought in to the overall discussion…….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern at low numbers of young people entering fishing fleet

15 February 2022
paulwallace
News, Top Stories

Gardai seek information on Letterkenny assault

15 February 2022
BernardMcGlincheyPark
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Sweet Factory’ playground to be restored at Letterkenny park

15 February 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA questions HSE’s fitness as a registered provider of centres for people with disabilities in the NW

15 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern at low numbers of young people entering fishing fleet

15 February 2022
paulwallace
News, Top Stories

Gardai seek information on Letterkenny assault

15 February 2022
BernardMcGlincheyPark
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Sweet Factory’ playground to be restored at Letterkenny park

15 February 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA questions HSE’s fitness as a registered provider of centres for people with disabilities in the NW

15 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

15 February 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Covid restrictions being eased from today

15 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube