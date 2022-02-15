Locals must be involved in Oldtown speeding discussions – Coyle

Donegal County Council is being urged to install safety measures at whats been branded a ‘deathtrap’ in Letterkenny, and to involve local residents and businesses in the process.

There’s said to be ongoing speeding issues at Oldtown with residents and business owners continually voicing concerns.

The Council says it will explore short term measures, as well as pursuing long term measures through the Active Travel process.

Cllr Donal Coyle says those affected know best and need to be brought in to the overall discussion…….