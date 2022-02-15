MacLochlainn says supertrawler’s presence must be closely monitored

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine has reiterated his call for supertrawlers to be banned from Irish and EU waters.

It comes after the supertrawler ‘FV Margiris’ was spotted off the North West and West coast in recent days.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn is calling on the Marine Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister to ensure strict supervision of the supertrawler and it’s fishing activities is undertaken while in waters off the North West.

He says the vessel’s presence is a kick in the teeth for local fishermen…………….

Pic – Screenshot from vesselfinder.com