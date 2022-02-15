Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

MacLochlainn says supertrawler’s presence must be closely monitored

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine has reiterated his call for supertrawlers to be banned from Irish and EU waters.

It comes after the supertrawler ‘FV Margiris’ was spotted off the North West and West coast in recent days.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn is calling on the Marine Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister to ensure strict supervision of the supertrawler and it’s fishing activities is undertaken while in waters off the North West.

He says the vessel’s presence is a kick in the teeth for local fishermen…………….

Pic – Screenshot from vesselfinder.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern at low numbers of young people entering fishing fleet

15 February 2022
paulwallace
News, Top Stories

Gardai seek information on Letterkenny assault

15 February 2022
BernardMcGlincheyPark
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Sweet Factory’ playground to be restored at Letterkenny park

15 February 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA questions HSE’s fitness as a registered provider of centres for people with disabilities in the NW

15 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern at low numbers of young people entering fishing fleet

15 February 2022
paulwallace
News, Top Stories

Gardai seek information on Letterkenny assault

15 February 2022
BernardMcGlincheyPark
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Sweet Factory’ playground to be restored at Letterkenny park

15 February 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA questions HSE’s fitness as a registered provider of centres for people with disabilities in the NW

15 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

15 February 2022
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Covid restrictions being eased from today

15 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube