Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Midlands NW MEP believes Ireland could benefit from offshore wind resources

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Offshore renewable energy production must be deployed more rapidly if the EU is to meet its climate neutral goals over the next thirty years.

That’s a key finding of a European Parliament report which MEPs are voting on today.

According to the report, the cost of developing offshore wind energy has fallen dramatically over the last two decades and it is now one of the most competitive sources of energy.

Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey says Ireland could benefit enormously if it exploited the offshore wind resources on its doorstep:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday February 15th

15 February 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Contract signed to upgrade Killybegs water treatment plant

15 February 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

8,815 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed

15 February 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in the NW deserve better health services – Deputy Doherty

15 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday February 15th

15 February 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Contract signed to upgrade Killybegs water treatment plant

15 February 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

8,815 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed

15 February 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

People in the NW deserve better health services – Deputy Doherty

15 February 2022
storm
News, Top Stories

Council urge public to take care with severe weather on the way

15 February 2022
Micheal Martin 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach told people cannot wait until Budget to tackle cost of living

15 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube