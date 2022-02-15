Midlands NW MEP believes Ireland could benefit from offshore wind resources

Offshore renewable energy production must be deployed more rapidly if the EU is to meet its climate neutral goals over the next thirty years.

That’s a key finding of a European Parliament report which MEPs are voting on today.

According to the report, the cost of developing offshore wind energy has fallen dramatically over the last two decades and it is now one of the most competitive sources of energy.

Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey says Ireland could benefit enormously if it exploited the offshore wind resources on its doorstep: