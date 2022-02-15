People in the NW deserve better health services – Deputy Doherty

People in the North West deserve better from health services.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who was reacting to concerns raised by HIQA over the HSE’s fitness as a registered provider of centres for people with disabilities in the region.

Concern was expressed by HIQA about the HSE’s management of its services in the Northwest area, two months after the partial publication of the Brandon Report which outlined abuse of fellow residents by a person in Ard Greine Court and the Sean O’Hare Unit in Stranorlar.

The latest concern relates what HIQA noted as “a very serious incident” which is believed to relate to a resident viewing material of child sexual exploitation online.

Deputy Doherty says services need to be fit for purpose: