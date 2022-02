Former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson, is launching a programme to mark the 100th anniversary of the Seanad today.

The theme of the centenary celebrations is ‘Minority Voices, Major Changes’.

The Seanad aims to represent people on the margins of society, including ethnic minorities.

Donegal based Senator Eileen Flynn became the first Traveller to get a Seanad seat nearly two years ago – she says the Seanad must become more inclusive…………