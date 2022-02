The controversial sliding scale element of the government’s revised mica redress scheme is set to be removed.

Last November the state agreed an updated scheme to pay up to 420,000 euro to rebuild or repair thousands of homes, mainly in Donegal.

Rebuilding costs were capped, with a sliding scale built in to the draft regulations.

Michael Doherty, from the Mica Action Group says that’s being abandoned, and should never have been there in the first place……….