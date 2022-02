Work has started to restore the ‘Sweet Factory’ playground at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

The area has been closed for some time because it had been deemed unsafe for use.

Funding had been earmarked to upgrade the facility, but there were delays with the delivery of necessary equipment.

It’s hoped the work will be complete before the summer, with Letterkenny Milford MD Cathaoirleach Jimmy Kavanagh saying it’s an important element of what the park has to offer………..