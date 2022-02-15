Taoiseach told people cannot wait until Budget to tackle cost of living

The Taoiseach has been told that people cannot afford to wait until the Budget for additional measures to tackle the cost of living.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald has accused Michael Martin of showing no urgency and ‘dithering’ when it comes to addressing the issue.

The party says the package announced by Government last week is not enough.

The Taoiseach has confirmed there are no plans for any additional measures to tackle the rising cost of living this side of the budget.

Speaking in the Dail, Michael Martin says Sinn Fein’s proposals lack substance: