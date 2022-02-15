Triton commit to four year partnership with National Rally Championship

Not alone is the National Rally Championship returning after its two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but the series is proud to announce that previous sponsor Triton Showers has agreed to underpin the eight-round championship that begins on the first Sunday in March with the Claremorris based Mayo Rally.­­­­ The sponsorship agreement is for a four year tenure.

Prior to the start of the 2019 season and unwilling to see the series without a title sponsor, Triton Showers decided it would back the series for a further year to allow the organisers seek a new sponsor for the 2020 season. However, Covid-19 brought a halt to Irish stage rallying for some sixteen months, not alone was it a loss in term of sport, but local communities throughout the country were unable to avail of the financial windfall from such events.

Commenting on the company’s decision to renew its involvement with the series, managing director of Triton Showers, Kevin Barrett said. “Triton Showers are delighted to again add our support to the series. We are very aware that the past two years have been very tough on everybody. Sport plays an enormous part in the daily lives of Irish people and rallying was one of the many sports that were hit in the past while. The return of Gaelic games and other such sporting disciplines in recent weeks have already provided a great bounce and we know that rallying will do the same to its communities. Of course, we are mindful that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away, and we ask that everyone continues to adhere to the guidelines.”

In addition to the Triton Showers sponsorship, the series has also announced that Ritchie’s Mints and Projob Workwear will be associate sponsors of the series that concludes in Donegal in early October.

Meanwhile, championships Chairman Declan Tumilty commented. “We are thrilled that Triton Showers are onboard again. Since they became involved in 2015, the series went from strength to strength evidenced by the fact that during their five-year tenure as title sponsors, there were five different champions. We are also delighted to welcome Ritchie’s Mints and Projob Workwear as associate sponsors of the series.”

Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper expressed his delight, he remarked, “This is a great endorsement of the national series and we look forward to continued success through our association with Triton Showers.”

The 2022 Triton Showers National Rally Championship will consist of the following eight rounds. 1. Mayo Rally (March 6); 2. Birr Rally (April 3); 3. Monaghan Rally (April 24); 4. Carlow Rally (May 5); 5. Circuit of Munster (June 5); 6. Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally (July 17); Galway Summer Rally (August 28); 8. Donegal Harvest Rally (October 8).

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly (Ford Focus WRC), Clonmel’s Roy White, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett, Donegal’s Declan Boyle, and Monaghan’s Josh Moffett, all in Ford Fiesta WRC’s were the respective Triton Showers National Rally champion drivers from 2013 to 2019.