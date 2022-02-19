Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
David Clifford named on bench for Donegal’s visit to Kerry in National Football League

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has named David Clifford amongst the subs for Donegal’s visit to Tralee on Sunday in the National Football League.

Clifford was in action midweek in the Sigerson Cup Final where his University of Limerick team were beaten 1-06 to 0-12 by NUI Galway.

That is the one of two changes from the Kingdoms team named to start in their victory over Dublin two weeks ago with the other change coming in goals with Shane Ryan replacing Shane Murphy.

You can view the Kerry team below.

