Minister in contact over Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival fears

The future of the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival in Ballyshannon is in question after Tickets.ie entered liquidation, with more than €280,000 reportedly tied up in the platform.

Enterprise Minister Peter Burke says he has been in contact with the festival organiser in the wake of the development, which has raised serious concerns for the south Donegal event and other festivals using the service.

He was responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, who asked what support Government could offer following the collapse of the ticketing company and its impact on independent festivals.

Minister Burke said there are strict legal limits on what Government can do once a company enters liquidation: