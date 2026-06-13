Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Derry-Strabane police officer awarded King’s Police Medal in Birthday Honours

A Derry-Strabane PSNI officer has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his contribution to policing and community relations.

Sergeant Dwayne Stewart, who serves with the Neighbourhood Policing Team has been awarded the King’s Police Medal.

The honour recognises his more than 26 years of service and his work in strengthening community confidence and cohesion.

In total, four members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been recognised in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List.

Also recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours were Joyce Montgomery and Lloyd Wallace Magee, who both received British Empire Medals for services to their communities in County Tyrone and County Derry respectively, while David Andrew Radcliffe was awarded an MBE for services to education and the community in Coleraine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

king charles
News, Top Stories

Derry-Strabane police officer awarded King’s Police Medal in Birthday Honours

13 June 2026
I-Love-Inishowen-Day-2026-Press-Image
News, Top Stories

“I Love Inishowen Day” returns for 2026 celebration

13 June 2026
rory gallaher fest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister in contact over Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival fears

13 June 2026
protest
News, Top Stories

Derry rally today in response to recent violent disorder across Northern Ireland

13 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

king charles
News, Top Stories

Derry-Strabane police officer awarded King’s Police Medal in Birthday Honours

13 June 2026
I-Love-Inishowen-Day-2026-Press-Image
News, Top Stories

“I Love Inishowen Day” returns for 2026 celebration

13 June 2026
rory gallaher fest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister in contact over Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival fears

13 June 2026
protest
News, Top Stories

Derry rally today in response to recent violent disorder across Northern Ireland

13 June 2026
722637176_1329546992691705_817171139440679648_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue parking maps ahead of Donegal v Cork clash in Ballybofey

13 June 2026
bord_bia_logo
News, Top Stories

Bord Bia report highlights support for chair but calls for governance reforms

12 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube