Derry-Strabane police officer awarded King’s Police Medal in Birthday Honours

A Derry-Strabane PSNI officer has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his contribution to policing and community relations.

Sergeant Dwayne Stewart, who serves with the Neighbourhood Policing Team has been awarded the King’s Police Medal.

The honour recognises his more than 26 years of service and his work in strengthening community confidence and cohesion.

In total, four members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been recognised in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours List.

Also recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours were Joyce Montgomery and Lloyd Wallace Magee, who both received British Empire Medals for services to their communities in County Tyrone and County Derry respectively, while David Andrew Radcliffe was awarded an MBE for services to education and the community in Coleraine.