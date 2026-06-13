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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

“I Love Inishowen Day” returns for 2026 celebration

I Love Inishowen Day gets underway today as communities, businesses, schools and visitors across the peninsula are encouraged to share what the area means to them.

Now in its third year, the initiative from Go Visit Inishowen is designed to highlight the people, places and experiences that define the region through short videos, photos and personal stories shared online.

Organisers say the aim is to create a positive, shared celebration of Inishowen across social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

A series of events is also due to take place across Buncrana and Carndonagh.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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