There were defeats on Saturday afternoon for City of Derry and Omagh Rugby Clubs in the All Ireland Division 2c.

City of Derry went down 22-17 to Clonmel, the defeat sees Clonmel leapfrog City of Derry into eighth in the Division.

Meanwhile Omagh were defeated 17-15 away to Bruff.

In the McCambley Cup Quarter Final, Inishowen Rugby Club were 12-5 winners over Clogher Valley.