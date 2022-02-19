Donegal GP: Masks should still be used in healthcare settings

A Donegal GP says it would be ‘inappropriate’ for people to go into a doctor surgery without a mask.

That follows the news that masks will no longer be made mandatory in shops, on public transport and in schools from February 28th.

They will only still be recommended in medical settings.

It’s also been recommended by NPHET not to PCR test healthy people under 55 who have covid symptoms.

Chairperson of the GP Sub Committee Dr. Denis McCauley says the most vulnerable older adults will still get tested: