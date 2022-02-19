Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal school first to take part in Irish language World of Work programme

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Donegal school has become the first Irish language school in Ireland to participate in the World of Work programme.

Second year Business Studies students from the Donegal ETB Gairmscoil Chú Uladh school based in Ballinamore have been partnered with Optum Ireland in Letterkenny for this six-week programme run by Business in the Community Ireland.

Business in the Community Ireland is a movement for sustainable change in business. Its purpose is to inspire and enable businesses to bring about a sustainable, low carbon economy and a more inclusive society where everyone thrives.

Speaking about the development of an Irish language version of the programme, Northwest Regional Coordinator (Donegal), Pamela Kearney, says it is a momentous occasion which will undoubtedly increase the students engagement in their current studies and equip them with valuable work-related transferable skills and knowledge.

Throughout the six-week programme the students will meet with the company, visit it to learn about what it does, talk to employees to find out more about their day to day working life and how they got their job, learn about various soft skills and present a short project to highlight their learning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal GP: Masks should still be used in healthcare settings

19 February 2022
gairmscoil chu uladh
News, Top Stories

Donegal school first to take part in Irish language World of Work programme

19 February 2022
harkinhighered1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harkin concerned for Leader companies’ future

19 February 2022
esb van
News, Top Stories

Donegal hit by another major power outage

18 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

denis mc cauley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal GP: Masks should still be used in healthcare settings

19 February 2022
gairmscoil chu uladh
News, Top Stories

Donegal school first to take part in Irish language World of Work programme

19 February 2022
harkinhighered1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Harkin concerned for Leader companies’ future

19 February 2022
esb van
News, Top Stories

Donegal hit by another major power outage

18 February 2022
Building Works
News

Glenmaquin NS extension moves a step closer

18 February 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday February 18th

18 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube