Donegal school first to take part in Irish language World of Work programme

A Donegal school has become the first Irish language school in Ireland to participate in the World of Work programme.

Second year Business Studies students from the Donegal ETB Gairmscoil Chú Uladh school based in Ballinamore have been partnered with Optum Ireland in Letterkenny for this six-week programme run by Business in the Community Ireland.

Business in the Community Ireland is a movement for sustainable change in business. Its purpose is to inspire and enable businesses to bring about a sustainable, low carbon economy and a more inclusive society where everyone thrives.

Speaking about the development of an Irish language version of the programme, Northwest Regional Coordinator (Donegal), Pamela Kearney, says it is a momentous occasion which will undoubtedly increase the students engagement in their current studies and equip them with valuable work-related transferable skills and knowledge.

Throughout the six-week programme the students will meet with the company, visit it to learn about what it does, talk to employees to find out more about their day to day working life and how they got their job, learn about various soft skills and present a short project to highlight their learning.