Harkin concerned for Leader companies’ future

The Social Protection Minister says she doesn’t anticipate any Leader Companies getting into financial difficulties if key negotiations on Ireland’s CAP programme are not concluded this year.

While the current Leader programme is set to run until 2027, funding for next year will not be released until the EU accepts the CAP plan submitted by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Minister Heather Humphries said she’s confident that will be agreed in good time, and there are transition arrangements in place.

She was responding to Dail questions from Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marian Harkin, who said if funds aren’t released by the end of this year, some Leader companies may be in trouble…………..

You can hear the full exchange below…………