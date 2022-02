Kerryanne Brown netted the only goal of the game as Ireland U19’s beat Russia 1-0 on Friday.

Brown was joined by fellow Donegal natives, Emma Doherty and Erin McLaughlin in the starting eleven.

That game is one of two in which Ireland are facing Russia in Turkey, as the squad prepares for their UEFA WU19 European Championship Round 2 games in April.

The second fixture against Russia will take place on Monday February 21.