Success of vaccine programme to thank for end to mask wearing – O’Neill

A Professor of Immunology says the success of Ireland’s vaccination campaign is to thank for ending the need for mask wearing.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin accepted NPHET’s advice that masks will no longer be needed in shops, public transport and schools from February 28th.

It’s also recommended not to PCR test healthy people under the age 55 who have covid symptoms. However they will still be required to isolate.

Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College says Ireland is in a better place than other countries in Europe: