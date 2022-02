Donegal U20 footballers got their Leo Murphy Cup campaign off to the best possible start with a 3-14 to 0-06 victory over Derry in Celtic park.

Two goals from Bobby McGettigan and one from Ryan McShane helped Gary Duffy’s side to victory.

Frank Craig has the full time report…

Elsewhere there was defeat on Saturday morning for Donegal’s U20 hurlers in their Development game with Down, they went down 3-09 to 0-13 in Carndonagh.