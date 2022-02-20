Bonagee United advance to Quarter Finals of FAI Intermediate Cup

Bonagee United are through to the Quarter Finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time in their history after they beat Everton FC on penalties in Dry Arch Park on Saturday night.

Alan Greaney opened the scoring for Everton before goals from Micheál Doherty and Deano Larkin turned things in Bonagee’s favour.

Chris Fox levelled the game up once more in the second half before Jason Dunphy saw his spot kick saved by Oisin Cannon in the Bonagee nets and with that the game went to penalties.

Jason Gibson’s side struck home five perfect penalties from Jordan Armstrong, Gareth Harkin, Tony McNamee, Dan O’Donnell and Daragh Ellison, whilst goalkeeper Cannon also saved his second penalty of the night this time, in the shootout as Bonagee sealed their Quarter Final spot.