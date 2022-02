Derry man Connor Coyle retained his ABF Continental Americas Middleweight title on Saturday night with a victory over Rodrigo Lopes in Melrose, Massachusetts.

Coyle won via TKO after Lopes didn’t answer the bell for the sixth round of their bout.

His professional record now stands at 15-0 after the win.

With the win Coyle is now hoping to set up a fight for the NABA middleweight title before the end of the year.