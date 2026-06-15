The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 15/06/2026

Today we address a massive local uproar over a pier jumping ban, analyze Donegal’s tough championship road ahead, track a frustrating ongoing water outage, raise vital medical awareness, and look at the alarming link between major sporting tournaments and domestic violence.
Inside Today’s Episode:
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🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the week with our signature digest of the national and local newspapers, tracking the leading stories dominating the headlines today.
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🌊 The Portnablagh Pier Jumping Ban: A controversial council decision to ban pier jumping from the popular Portnablagh Pier has sparked massive debate. We open the phone lines to listeners to voice the pros and cons. The response was unprecedented, with callers raising deep concerns that this traditional summer activity could soon be outlawed at piers right across the county, balancing public safety liability against local summer culture.
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🏐 Rebuilding for Dublin & The Road to the All-Ireland: Our GAA analyst Brendan Devenney is live in studio to reflect on Donegal’s tough defeat to Cork in Ballybofey. He breaks down where things went wrong, assesses our critical upcoming Round 3 clash against Dublin, and outlines exactly what tactical adjustments Jim McGuinness’s men need to make if they want to stay in the hunt for the All-Ireland Championship.
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💧 St. John’s Park Water Outage: Local caller David vents his frustration over a serious water burst in the St. John’s Park area. Despite being reported early on Saturday, the leak still hasn’t been fixed, leaving residents stranded without a reliable supply well into Monday.
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🎗️ Raising Awareness for Lipoedema: Aileen Duffy from the Lipoedema Support Network Ireland joins Greg to shed light on Lipoedema, a chronic condition causing a painful build-up of fat cells, typically in the legs and arms, which is frequently misdiagnosed as obesity. She discusses the challenges patients face in Ireland ahead of a major national conference taking place in Cork later this year.
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🛑 Sport and Domestic Violence Trends: Karol Balfe from ActionAid Ireland joins the show to discuss a deeply worrying global and national trend. She highlights the sharp, statistically proven increase in incidents of domestic and gender-based violence that occurs around major sporting tournaments, discussing what needs to be done to protect vulnerable people during these high-emotion periods.
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