Donegal manager Declan Bonner has spoken of his disappointment of his sides second half performance in their 1-13 to 0-07 defeat to Kerry in the National Football League.

At halftime, Donegal trailed 0-09 to 0-02 but were playing against a strong wind in that first half.

Despite having the wind in the second half Declan Bonner’s were outscored 1-04 to 0-05.

Declan Bonner told Ryan Ferry he was disappointed by his sides second half performance…