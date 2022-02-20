Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Ladies win in Westmeath

Photo: Donegal LGFA on Facebook

Donegal Ladies made it two wins from two in the National Football League with a 2-11 to 2-05 against Westmeath on Sunday afternoon.

Karen Guthrie was the star for Donegal firing in two goals in the first half.

Kevin Egan has the full time report.

Top Stories

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardaí attend multi-vehicle crash in Lifford

20 February 2022
convoy
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Convoy area due to flooding

20 February 2022
IMG_7546
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin update: Clady Bridge, other NI routes flooded

20 February 2022
RNLI Paddle boarders rescue
News, Top Stories

RNLI Lough Swilly urge caution after swimmers get into difficulty at Ludden Beach

20 February 2022
