Donegal Ladies win in Westmeath

Donegal Ladies made it two wins from two in the National Football League with a 2-11 to 2-05 against Westmeath on Sunday afternoon.
Karen Guthrie was the star for Donegal firing in two goals in the first half.
Kevin Egan has the full time report.
