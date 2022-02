Donegal were beaten for the first time in the National Football League this season on Sunday afternoon, going down 1-13 to 0-07 away to Kerry.

David Clifford’s goal midway into the second half helped the Kingdom to victory.

The one positive for Donegal today was the returning players which included Oisin Gallen and Hugh McFadden.

After the game Ryan Ferry got the thoughts of the returning, Hugh McFadden…