Donegal Ladies maintained their perfect start to their National League campaign with a 2-11 to 2-05 victory away to Westmeath.

Two first half goals from Karen Guthrie sent Maxi Curran’s side well on their way to their five point victory.

After the game,. Kevin Egan spoke with Donegal boss Maxi Curran…

Kevin also got the thoughts off Donegal’s Nicole McLaughlin…