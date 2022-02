A decision on the Letterkenny Development Plan has been deferred until the March meeting.

During what was a lengthy debate, members of the Letterkenny MD claimed officials had not been listening to their priorities.

At one point, Cllr Patrick McGowan suggested other areas are suffering because planners are focussed on Letterkenny.

Cllr John O’Donnell says he understands that perspective, but it’s vital that the council get the Letterkenny plan right………………