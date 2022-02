The government will face fresh calls to scrap its planned carbon tax hikes in the Dail later.

The cost of home heating fuels is set to rise from May, while transport fuels will go up in price from October.

The government says the increases are needed to deal with climate change, and there are no plans to scrap the measures.

But Sinn Fein finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says the the rising cost of living is a more immediate issue………….