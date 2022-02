Donegal County Council is to look at establishing a helpline for people whose homes are affected by Mica, as well as advice centres in three of the county’s five municipal districts.

An emergency motion signed by a representative cross party group of 12 members was moved at yesterday’s reconvened council meeting by Cllr Gary Doherty.

He says the damage caused by Storm Franklin at the weekend shows the perilous condition in which many people are living…………