Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gold and bronze for Finn Valley duo in Braga

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

It was a day to remember for Finn Valley AC as two club members achieved medal success yesterday at the European Masters Athletics Championships in Portugal.

Ciara Kearns won a magnificent gold medal in Braga in the W35 long jump event.

Kearns’ brilliant victory came after her clubmate Sinead McConnell won bronze in the W50 3k walk.

So gold and bronze for the Finn Valley duo

Ciara Kearns was an impressive winner in the long jump event, recording 5.39m, to take top spot ahead of Hungary’s Magolna Kresz (5.18m).

Earlier yesterday Castlefinn’s Sinead McConnell battled her way to a bronze medal in the 3k walk, finishing in just over 16 mins.

Monday’s success comes after another Finn Valley athlete, Noreen Bonner won silver in the individual and team categories in the cross country event on Sunday.

They are among a group of nine athletes from Donegal competing at these championships which continue all week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny gardai probe Lower Main Street assault

22 February 2022
grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Three cars stolen from Letterkenny garage

22 February 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to consider setting up Mica helpline

22 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

22 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny gardai probe Lower Main Street assault

22 February 2022
grainne doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Three cars stolen from Letterkenny garage

22 February 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to consider setting up Mica helpline

22 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

22 February 2022
Tap Running Water2
Audio, News, Top Stories

THM failure in one Donegal private water supply, no E.coli found

22 February 2022
threshold
Audio, News, Top Stories

NW rent increases a major concern – Threshold

22 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube