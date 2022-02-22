Gold and bronze for Finn Valley duo in Braga

It was a day to remember for Finn Valley AC as two club members achieved medal success yesterday at the European Masters Athletics Championships in Portugal.

Ciara Kearns won a magnificent gold medal in Braga in the W35 long jump event.

Kearns’ brilliant victory came after her clubmate Sinead McConnell won bronze in the W50 3k walk.

So gold and bronze for the Finn Valley duo

Ciara Kearns was an impressive winner in the long jump event, recording 5.39m, to take top spot ahead of Hungary’s Magolna Kresz (5.18m).

Earlier yesterday Castlefinn’s Sinead McConnell battled her way to a bronze medal in the 3k walk, finishing in just over 16 mins.

Monday’s success comes after another Finn Valley athlete, Noreen Bonner won silver in the individual and team categories in the cross country event on Sunday.

They are among a group of nine athletes from Donegal competing at these championships which continue all week.